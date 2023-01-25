Villarreal are understood to have snapped up Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton-Diaz ahead of the summer.

The Yellows are in need of striking reinforcements amid injury issues suffered by Gerard Moreno in recent times, and they look to have landed their number one target.

They may not officially land him until the end of the season, but Brereton-Diaz is on his way to Estadio de la Ceramica.

The striker is out of contract with Blackburn at the end of the season, resisting talks over a new deal, and clubs outside England have been free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement since January 1.

Villarreal have taken full advantage, according to Football Transfers, agreeing a deal with the striker, who will officially arrive on July 1.

It’s claimed the Chile international held his medical with the club last week ahead of making it official.

The 23-year-old is a highly rated striker who has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs after scoring 40 goals in 128 league appearances for Blackburn. He has also scored four times in 17 Chile appearances.

Brereton-Diaz is English by birth, but he qualifies for Chile through his family, and he has been an international since 2021.

The striker has already been learning Spanish due to his international commitments, and that process will now be aided as he prepares to play in Spain.