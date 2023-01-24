Everton that.

Many moons ago I wrote for our sister site on the SBN network Royal Blue Mersey and the phrase ‘Everton that’ was in constant use, whether it be a blown multi-goal lead, losing to a team they should have been better than, yet another manager being sacked, or a star player leaving for peanuts.

It’s happened to them again, apparently. After fully going through the medical process with Everton, it appears now that Danjuma will be going to Tottenham. The lack of a manager in the blue side of Mersey and the ability to chase Champions League football in England instead of in Spain seem to have won out.

Danjuma to Tottenham, here we go! Deal agreed — hijack completed after player did medical tests and media as new Everton signing last weekend ⚪️ #THFC



Loan deal agreed with Villarreal — he’s on his way for medical with Spurs.



Boarding completed - ✈️ London@TurkishAirlines pic.twitter.com/83i0zWaBEO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 24, 2023

Javi Mata described the move as a bride leaving you at the door of the church, and Everton fans will have a right to feel pretty hard done by the attacker whose professionalism has severely waned during his time in Spain. His goal celebration is a snake sign, so you can’t say we were not warned.

Related Villarreal cash in on young star after irresistible Premier League offer

It was clear from the moment he arrived that Danjuma wanted to go back to England at some point, and while I certainly cannot fault someone for knowing where they prefer to live, I also will not particularly miss having him around.

Danjuma was, at times, electric for Villarreal and played a big role in our great UCL run last season, but mercenary players cannot expect to receive the same sort of adulation that faithful club legends do, and so the Dutch attacker leaves Spain without much of an enduring legacy to speak of, if you ask me.