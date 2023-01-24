I know that whenever one of our players moves to England we get an influx of readers who do not usually follow the site, so let me preface everything I am about to say with the fact that I am a big fan of Nicolas Jackson, I love his potential, and I am excited for him to be getting a chance to show what he can do in a new league.

That said, getting €23m plus add ons as reported by Fabrizio Romano is a deal no Villarreal fan is going to be upset about at all. I don’t even think any of us would have hesitated at such an offer.

There might possibly be some chagrin over a narrative surrounding the English Premier League flexing its financial might or whatever but we just got offered far more than a young player should be worth to let him go.

Bournemouth are now set to sign Nico Jackson, here we go! Full agreement on personal terms and between clubs with Villarreal for €23m fee plus €2.5m add ons #transfers



One more big signing for Bournemouth after Ouattara, Nico Jackson will be in UK for medical tests soon. pic.twitter.com/6Pouu15ioh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 24, 2023

In just under a thousand La Liga minutes between this season and last, Jackson has just two goals. He has scored once in the Conference League and has a few assists in his senior career as well, but this young man is far from a finished product and absolutely is not a proven player.

He had just a few minutes for Senegal in the World Cup but is not an established player there, either.

Where Jackson currently offers the most, and what he will bring to Bournemouth in the short term, is hard work and energy. He’s very defensively active for a forward and his willingness to work puts him in positions to be a solid creative contributor as well.

If Cherry fans are expecting someone to bring the goals himself, I think you will be disappointed, but if you are looking for someone to buy into what the coaches ask of him and be a good part of a team setup, you may have paid a lot for it, but you got it.

Good luck Nicolas! Endavant.