Villarreal Win Against Granite Like Girona 1-0

Villarreal awarded last minute penalty to secure a 1-0 victory. Dani Parejo stepped up to earn the Yellows the victory in the final few seconds.

Minutes before Villarreal could not capitalize an early penalty in the 91st minute. Romeu brought down Pau Torres in the box. Gerard Moreno stepped up for the penalty but Gazzaniga pulled of a beautiful save to keep the game level.

Baena who signed a new contract until 2028 contract was instrumental in gaining the advantage. In the 88th minute, the Spaniard was brought down by Bueno who was giving a second yellow.

In the first half Villarreal had a beautiful chance 3 minutes in. Parejo with a freekick into he box found Gerard Moreno. The Catalan had a great chance but sent a simple volley over the bar.

4 minutes later Girona had they first chance of the match. Former yellow Aleix Garcia with a curling shot outside the box. The ball was saved by a diving save from veteran Pepe Reina. Reina has been first team keeper since Rulli left Villarreal.

70% possession to Villarreal but the Yellows could not penetrate the Catalan’s team defence. 23 mins in after Stuani failed to take Girona’s best chance of the match Villarreal quickly broken. Gerard Moreno saw diving head saved which the keeper pushed out. Alex Baena then sent a beautiful curling strike from the left hand saved which Gazzaniga pulled of a world save.

7 yellow cards before half time showed it was a feisty encounter in a highly entertaining match. The sides went in at half time hoping for a simuliar second half. It was down to second half for Villarreal to secure a victory after a red card. Fair to say Girona were incredibly unlucky.

Villarreal will be looking forward to next weekend’s encounter against Rayo Vallecano to rise up the table further.