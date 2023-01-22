Villarreal vs Girona - La Liga gamethread

Villarreal return to action on Sunday, and you can join the conversation below.

The Yellow Submarine have had a busy couple of weeks, and for the most part, things have gone well, with Quqiue Setién getting his ideas across during the World Cup break.

Despite a disappointing start to the campaign, Villarreal are now in fifth place and within goal difference of fourth place.

The Yellows actually have a better head-to-head than Atletico in fourth that should put them in fourth, but Atletico have a better head-to-head against Real Betis in fifth - who also have the same amount of points - and Betis have a better head-to-head than Villarreal.

Anyway, all that math means the Yellows are in fifth spot, and they now go into a run of very winnable games, starting with a home clash against Girona on Sunday. Although, Girona are enjoying a strong season, currently in 11th place.

Setién still has some injury issues to deal with, but the Yellows head into this one expecting to take all three points, particularly being at home.

As ever, we invite you to join the conversation below before, during and after the game.