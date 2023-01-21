Villarreal have tied down one of their most talented young players to a new long-term deal.

The star of this season so far has been Alex Baena, who has returned from loan spells elsewhere to have a major impact for the Yellows. The 21-year-old, who can play centrally and wide, has scored 10 goals in 26 games across all competitions, also assisting four.

As ever, amid fine form, Baena was starting to attract attention from clubs elsewhere in Europe, so Villarreal have decided to put him out of reach for most by agreeing a new contract.

Related Villarreal collapse at the hands of Real Madrid to bow out of Copa del Rey

Baena has signed a new five-year deal, keeping him in place until 2028. Crucially, the deal also means Baena’s release clause has been raised to 60million euros.

We’ll get some thoughts from Baena when he speaks at a press conference on Monday, but until then, this is a huge boost for Villarreal, who have recieved plenty of interest in their players this month.

Baena is going nowhere, and he will be a huge part of Setién’s plans going forward, particularly given his clear attacking talents.