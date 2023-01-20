Villarreal collapse at the hands of Real Madrid to bow out of Copa del Rey

Villarreal crashed out of the Copa del Rey in pretty spectacular fashion on Thursday night.

The Yellows were flying at home against Los Blancos, looking like defeating the reigning La Liga champions for the second time in as many weeks.

Etienne Capoue put Villarreal ahead within five minutes, and Samu Chukwueze added a second to continue his fine form. Quique Setién’s men were in complete control of the game, and they Raul Albiol was taken off at half-time.

In a continuing trend, Villarreal just can’t seem to defend without their veteran centre-back, and Real Madrid pulled a goal back just before the hour mark, with Vinicius Jr scoring with a fine finish.

Eder Militao then tapped in a rebound after a Karim Benzema header in the 69th minute, and substitute Dani Ceballos, who had quite the impact, turned home a fine Marco Asensio cut-back with an equally good finish in the 86th minute, completing a stunning comeback from the visitors.

From Villarreal’s point of view, it certaintly shouldn’t have happened, and they have to learn to defend far better without Albiol. It certaintly outlines the need to sign a ready-to-go centre-back in the summer.

But in the meantime, the Yellows bow out of the Copa del Rey, and they now turn attention back to La Liga, taking on Girona at home on Sunday.