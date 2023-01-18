Villarreal look set to offload striker Nicolas Jackson amid interest from the Premier League.

Jackson has made a real breakthrough this season, featuring regularly for the Yellows having featured intermitently as a youngster in the past.

The 21-year-old has long been tipped for big things, and he has shown his potential this season, albeit he has only netted twice in 23 league appearances during his time at Villarreal.

Jackson is a Senegal international, and he recently travelled to the World Cup to represent his country, sparking more interest ahead of returning to Spain.

Premier League strugglers Southampton look to be the club who are closing in on a deal, now said to be ‘close’ to meeting Villarreal’s 20million euro valuation, according to The Athletic.

The Yellows would likely retain a sell-on clause in the deal, given Jackson’s age and the likelihood of him going on to bigger and better things after the Saints.

It’s a deal that could leave Villarreal very short up top, especially with Arnaut Danjuma looking set to leave during this window. Quique Setién will need reinforcements at the top end of the pitch, and that applies if one or both of those players end up leaving.

As for Jackson, it seems a fair deal for all involved. The striker certainly has potential do impress in the Premier League and to end up playing at an even higher level than Southampton.

But he hasn’t looked like a player who can produce magic without having the right setup without him - certainly not to a Gerard Moreno level, and Villarreal are willing to bet they won’t regret getting 20million euros for him now.