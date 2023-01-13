Celta Vigo vs Villarreal - La Liga gamethread

Villarreal are back in action on Friday night, and you can join the conversation right here.

The Yellows get a rare Friday night game this week as they look to continue their five-game winning run.

Villarreal have won back-to-back games in La Liga, beating Valencia and Real Madrid, and those wins come amidst three wins in the Copa del Rey.

The La Liga wins have taken the Yellows to within a point of the top four, and they now have a very winnable run of games as they look to establish themselves as Champions League candidates.

First stop is Abanca Balaidos and a date with a Celta Vigo side who find themselves battling relegation currently. But with Iago Aspas and co, Celta are always a danger.

This will be an interesting test for Villarreal, especially given the club’s struggles in games they ‘should’ win over recent times. The Yellows are also without Alfonso Pedraza, Giovani Lo Celso and Nicolas Jackson through injury, while Raul Albiol and Alex Baena are suspended.

