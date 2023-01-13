VUSA Pod #97: Allen and Jamie catch up and welcome 2023

Greetings Villarreal fans! After an embarrassingly long hiatus, occasioned by the World Cup, travel and holidays, and all of that, it’s time for another Villarreal USA podcast! Come on, you know you missed it.

This one is even SHORT (30 minutes). Jamie and I wrap our heads round Villarreal selling Rulli, hopefully selling (or loaning to sell) Danjuma, and why we might not be all that interested in Lo Celso on a permanent deal (or we might be). Just a word to let everyone know that in our discussions about ins and outs the word “Trigueros” never crossed our lips. As it should be.

Seriously, we had a good time and we even found a few minutes to discuss the new ground, which neither of us has seen yet but has gotten a lot of attention on social media because of the obstructed views from the away stand. That needs to be addressed. Enjoy!