Villarreal star Arnaut Danjuma is attracting attention from the Premier League this month.

The Yellows winger was heavily linked with a move away from Villarreal during the summer following a strong first season at the club, at least in terms of Champions League form, but he wound up sticking around.

Fast-forward a few months and Premier League interest has returned, with Everton reportedly in talks over a potential deal, and with Nottingham Forest also said to be interested.

It’s claimed Everton are chasing a loan deal with the option to buy at the end of the season, though that may be a tricky deal to pull off.

The Yellows signed Danjuma for 23.5million euros before the start of last season, and they are likely to demand a sale if they are to let the Dutchman go, even if it is a loan with the obligation to buy.

In truth, Danjuma hasn’t hit the heights he was expected to, despite some impressing goalscoring form in the Champions League last season.

The winger hasn’t been particularly consistent, and he is struggling to get into Quique Setién’s staring XI, with Yeremy Pino and Samu Chukwueze preferred.

This might be the right time for Villarreal to sell as they look to ensure they don’t lose money on their big investment, and a sale could allow Setién to significantly strengthen his squad during the January window without losing another starting player, following the departure of Geronimo Rulli to Ajax.