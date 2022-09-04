Villarreal move up to third with comfortable win over rivals Elche

Villarreal claimed a comfortable 4-0 win over regional rivals Elche on Sunday evening.

The Yellows made easy work of Elche to continue their fine start to the season, moving up to third in the table, level on points with Barcelona in second and two points behind Real Madrid in top spot.

Unai Emery’s men took the lead in the 27th minute. Moments after seeing a goal disallowed, Gerard Moreno knocked home the rebound to his own effort, getting on the end of a through ball from Yeremy Pino.

Nine minutes later, Giovani Lo Celso got on the end of a neat Nicolas Jackson pass before smashing home from a tight angle.

It was a deserved lead for the Yellows at half time, and the dominance continued in the second half, though, much of the second 45’ was much more quiet, with Gerard going off relatively early.

Substitute Samu Chukwueze was unlucky to see an effort flash wide, while Etienne Capoue was denied by Edgar Badia in a one-on-one. The Elche keeper was absolutely superb here.

The third goal did come when Samu played a superb ball to Francis Coquelin to rifle one home with a fine finish.

And the fourth arrived, too, when Alex Baena played in Jose Luis Morales to tap home after an initial save from Badia.

The win sees Villarreal go up to third in the table, and the win is perfect preparation for a big clash with Real Betis next weekend, with Los Verdiblancos just one place below the Yellows as things stand.

Before then, Emery’s men face Lech Poznan in their Conference League campaign, on Thursday night.

Notably, it’s now four straight clean sheets for Villarreal to start the season.