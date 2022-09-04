Villarreal vs Elche - La Liga gamethread

Villarreal are back in La Liga action on Sunday, and you can join the conversation right here.

The Yellows are already three games into the La Liga season, and today, they finally play at home...well, sort of.

Villarreal are playing the first half of the season at Levante’s Ciutat de Valencia due to ongoing works at Estadio de la Ceramica.

La Liga have kindly weighted fixtures so that the majority of games will be away from home during that time.

But today, the Yellows will play one of their ‘home’ fixtures, and they go up against regional rivals Elche.

Elche have picked up just one point from their first three games, while Unai Emery’s men have done very well indeed.

The draw with Getafe last weekend was a setback, but winning the other two, Villarreal are in a very good position.

In fact, if they can find their way past Elche today, they will move into third place, and level on points with Barcelona - though, this is being written before the end of the Athletic Club game, which could change things a little.

In any case, a win here would represent a superb start for the Yellows, and it would be nice to see a convincing performance after last week’s efforts.

Be sure to get involved with the conversation in the comments section below before, during and after the game!