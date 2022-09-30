Villarreal hatch contract plan for Unai Emery amid solid start

Villarreal are aiming to renew Unai Emery’s contract sooner rather than later.

Emery has enjoyed a successful spell with the Yellow Submarine so far, notably winning the Europa League in the season before last.

That was Villarreal’s first and only major trophy triumph, and he followed it up by equalling the club’s best record in the Champions League - reaching the semi-finals against all odds last season.

There have been some struggles - relatively speaking - in La Liga, but at board level, the Yellows have been happy to make that sacrifice given the European success and the money that has brought.

This season, there is a much greater emphasis on domestic football, and Emery has already made that clear with his team selections in the Europa Conference League.

There was a rocky spell last season that left Emery under pressure, and it took a crunch meeting with owner Fernando Roig to prevent the Basque coach from leaving for Newcastle United.

But Villarreal managed to keep hold of Emery, and that’s something they are now aiming to manage again.

Emery is out of contract next summer, as things stand, and according to Levante EMV, Villarreal are working on a new deal.

Emery is understood to be happy at the club, and the club are happy with him.

The relationship has been a productive one, with the former Arsenal and Sevilla boss given the freedom to put his project together, while he has also abided by the club’s decisions in key moments, including this summer, remaining patient in the transfer market amid salary restraints.

All eyes on the Yellow Submarine to see if they can get a deal done, keeping in mind Emery is a very ambitious manager.