Kiko Femenia opens up on Villarreal adjustment and talks Cadiz

Kiko Femenia has spoken about his move to Villarreal and the upcoming clash with Cadiz.

Femenia has been on an interesting career path, spending time at Barcelona and Real Madrid’s B sides, ahead of making his name at Alaves.

The Spaniard would later join Watford, where he made 144 appearances across five years, playing in both the Premier League and the Championship.

This summer, he joined Villarreal having been cast aside by the Hornets, joining on a fee worth just over £500,000, while Mario Gaspar went the other way on a separate deal.

Femenia has done well so far, standing in for the injured Juan Foyth.

And speaking to Diario AS, he opened up on the adjustment he has had to make after going without a pre-season.

“I arrived without a pre-season, but I think that, with everyone’s help, I have adapted well to the team and to the style of play,” said the full-back.

“The days of preparations for Cadiz have gone well, and I am getting more used to the rhythm of play.”

Speaking about Villarreal’s clash with Cadiz, when the Yellows will look to bounce back from two La Liga games without a win, Femenia added: “The schedule is complicated.

“But we are going to think only of what’s coming up and nothing more.

“Now we face Cadiz, and that is the idea, we concentrate only on this game.

“We go game by game to see how we are, and to see where October leaves us. It could determine the situation we are in.”