Villarreal still have a few injury problems to contend with as the international break begins to draw to a close and the squad prepares to return to La Liga action.

Unai Emery’s side went into the break with a number of players missing with knocks including star striker Gerard Moreno, and are set to face Cadiz on October 1st with six key players doubtful.

Whilst most of the currently injured players are not expected to be out for an extended period, some may not make it back in time for the trip to Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla.

All apart from Alberto Moreno could return to action within the next week, while the left-back is expected back later in October after rupturing his ligaments.

Here is the full list of potential absentees:

Pepe Reina - hip injury - doubtful

Alberto Moreno - ruptured ligaments - expected return October

Juan Foyth - knock - doubtful

Manu Trigueros - quadriceps injury - doubtful

Samuel Chukwueze - knock - doubtful

Gerard Moreno - hamstring injury - doubtful

Given the side’s recent inconsistency in front of goal, having Gerard and Chukwueze return will provide a big boost on top of Arnaut Danjuma’s recent recovery from injury, but should they not make the trip to Cadiz, there are other options available.

The form of youngsters Alex Baena and Nicolas Jackson, as well as the return of Danjuma, could see all three start together for the first time, and with matches against Austria Vienna and Real Sociedad coming up, Emery may be tempted to give the doubtful players an extended rest.

At the back, Foyth looks set to return this month which will provide a big boost, although Kiko Femenia has provided solid cover in his absence.

The packed schedule will see Villarreal take a trip to the Camp Nou on October 20th, and the Argentina defender will ideally be fit for that match.

Villarreal have nine games in October alone, and should the injuries stack up, the depth of the squad could be heavily tested as they look to compete in both La Liga and the Europa Conference League.