Etienne Capoue makes Valencia admission and heaps praise on Dani Parejo

Capoue has been key over the best part of two years

Capoue is a favourite at Villarreal
Villarreal star Etienne Capoue has opened up on how he almost joined Valencia ahead of arriving in Castellon.

Capoue has been one of the best signings in recent years for the Yellow Submarine after arriving on a relatively low profile deal from Watford.

The midfielder has played a key role in Villarreal’s success in the last two years, anchoring the midfield as Unai Emery’s men won the Europa League and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The 34-year-old joined Villarreal for less than two million euros, and few players have been more influencial after arriving on such a cheap deal.

But it could have been different, according to Capoue, who says he almost joined local rivals Valencia.

A yellow bromance
“You never know in life. I live these things every day. I was one step from Valencia, from coming to Spain with the enemy,” he told Diario AS.

“Six months (later) I arrived at Villarreal, a club and a place where I am very happy with my teammates.”

Capoue has worked wonders in the middle, but he couldn’t have done it without trusted partner Dani Parejo, who arrived on the cheap from Valencia just months before.

“Parejo has helped me a lot, from the first day,” added Capoue. “He tried to make it easy for me.

“On and off the field, we have a very good friendship. He is an incredible player, one of the best.”

