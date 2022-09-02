Villarreal have completed the signing of Johan Mojica.

The Yellow Submarine had a quiet ending to the window, deciding not to sign a striker despite the departures of Boulaye Dia and Paco Alcacer.

Unai Emery has decided to stick with Nicolas Jackson to back-up and support Gerard Moreno, while he may also regularly call upon B team forward Fer Nino.

The Yellows also used Arnaut Danjuma in the front two last season, something Emery is likely to do again given the lack of incoming strikers.

It was also a surprise to see a lack of incomings at right-back amid the departures of Mario Gaspar, Serge Aurier and Ruben Pena.

But Villarreal have decided to strengthen the left side of defence after selling Pervis Estupinan to Brighton.

Alfonso Pedraza will remain the first-choice left-back, in sizzling form this summer, but Johan Mojica has been snapped up from Elche.

Conveniently, though, Mojica can also play on the right, which is even more important given Juan Foyth will be out for the next eight weeks.

Mojica, who is 30 years of age, has been with Elche since 2021, previously spending time with Girona and Rayo Vallecano.

He has enjoyed a solid spell at Elche, who dodged the drop again last season.

The 19-time Colombia international will provide support to Pedraza and Foyth for the upcoming campaign, with Villarreal paying 5.5million euros for his services.

Mojica has signed a deal until 2026, which is a long-term deal given his age.