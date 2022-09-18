Villarreal vs Sevilla - La Liga gamethread

Villarreal are back in action on Sunday afternoon, and you can join the conversation below.

The Yellows picked up a win in the Conference League during the week, but they suffered their first La Liga defeat of the season last weekend.

Unai Emery’s men lost to Real Betis away from home, and they face another tough challenge this weekend.

Sevilla are desperate to improve on a poor start, and Villarreal face Los Nervionenses at their temporary home - the Ciutat de Valencia.

As things stand, Villarreal are fifth in the La Liga table as things stand, already six points ahead of Sevilla, who are way down in 16th.

But the Andalucian side are only likely to improve from here, and the Yellows are without star striker Gerard Moreno for the next couple of weeks.

The positive is that Arnaut Danjuma returned to action during the week having not yet played this season due to injury.

It will be interesting to see how Villarreal respond to that defeat to Betis in what could be an early important clash in the race for a top four spot.

Get involved in the conversation before, during and after the game in the comments section below.