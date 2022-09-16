Villarreal made it two from two in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night.

The Yellows took on Hapoel Be’er Sheva in Israel and returned to Castellon with all three points after a hard-fought clash.

Villarreal took the lead just before the half-hour mark, with Jose Luis Morales stroking a penalty down the middle.

But Rotem Hatuel equalised in the 63rd minute after a slick move that left the Yellows looking a little weak again down the right side. Though, it’s difficult to draw a correlation given this was a very different team to the one that lost to Real Betis over the weekend.

Unai Emery’s men responded brilliantly and took the lead four minutes later after a fine cross from Yeremy Pino.

Alex Baena continued his excellent form with a superb acrobatic volley from the middle of the box.

The Yellow Submarine saw it out from there, and there was further good news 15 minutes from time when key man Arnaut Danjuma made his first appearance of the season, coming off the bench for a late cameo.

Villarreal remain top of their group, three points ahead of Lech Poznan, with Austria Wien to play next in the Conference League.