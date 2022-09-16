I don’t like Luis Enrique. I believe too many of his national team selections are political, I think that a player who plays for an average Premier League side often gets a look in over La Liga stars.

And I think that young players from FC Barcelona, where he formerly worked, get national team looks without having to prove themselves far before players from other clubs get the same chance.

That said, two very deserving Villarreal players have made the list for the upcoming Nations League fixtures, Yeremy Pino and Pau Torres.

Pau will likely find himself competing with the terrible Eric Garcia for minutes, and Yeremy is likely to get shunted aside for someone like Marco Asensio, but nevertheless both fully deserve their call ups into this side.

Luis Enrique continues to ignore veterans Dani Parejo and Raul Albiol, both of whom are easily good enough to be key contributors in not only the Nations League but also the World Cup campaign in a few months, but instead lesser players who fill out the parameters of nepotism better take their places.

Villarreal as a club also announced that youth player Dani Requena was called up to the Spain U19s.

The young player is part of Villarreal’s Juvenil A and will be part of the squad that faces Albania and Belgium towards the end of September.

Congratulations to our lads who got call ups and hopefully they will be given the chance to show what they can do on the national team level!