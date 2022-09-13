Gerard Moreno issues concerning injury update as Villarreal get fresh fitness boost

Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno has issued a concerning update on his latest injury.

The Yellows’ star man missed more than half of the La Liga season through injury last term, and it seems his injury issues are continuing.

During a narrow defeat to Real Betis on Sunday, Gerard stayed down after feeling yet another muscular issue.

Gerard was forced off, and Real Betis took the lead shortly after, but it’s yet another major concern for Villarreal, who rely greatly on their star striker.

After the game, the Catalan said: “I have noticed the overloaded left hamstring, it’s true that I already have a lot of sensitivity in that area where we already know I have suffered. That is why I have asked for the change when I noticed that sensation.

“It is true that I have not noticed a puncture, but the sensations were not good. Let’s see what the tests say.”

According to Diario AS, Villarreal are quietly concerned by the injury, which will almost certainly rule Gerard out of international duty with Spain.

Meanwhile, there seems to be some good news concerning Arnaut Danjuma, who is set to return in the coming days.

The Dutchman is yet to play this season due to injury.