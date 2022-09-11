Real Betis vs Villarreal - La Liga gamethread

Villarreal are back in action on Sunday night when they face Real Betis away from home, and you can join the conversation here.

It has been a superb start to the season for the Yellows, who are yet to concede in four La Liga outings.

Unai Emery’s men have picked up 10 points from their first four games, and they have also won their opening Europa Conference League clash.

But they face a very tricky test on Sunday evening when they face a Real Betis side who have picked up just one less point than the Yellows.

Betis will be rivals for the Yellow Submarine as they vie for a top four or - at worst - top six finish.

Manuel Pellegrini’s men are a dangerous outfit, and especially when they are playing at the Benito Villamarin.

It’s going to be a difficult test for Villarreal in Andalucia, but they will have plenty of confidence having already beaten Atletico Madrid away from home this season.

And ultimately, these are the tests they are going to have to pass if they want to make the top four.

