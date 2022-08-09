Villarreal could be forced to weigh up an offer for star winger Yeremy Pino this summer.

Coming into the summer transfer window, much of the talk surrounded Pau Torres and Arnaut Danjuma.

But the market appears to have dried up for each of those two players in recent weeks, and both look more likely to stay than go.

But that may not be the case for Yeremy, the 19-year-old winger who has been excellent over the last couple of years.

In truth, Yeremy’s growth did appear to stagnate a little last season, but development is not a linear path, and he still managed to play a key role in the side’s impressive Champions League efforts.

Big things are expected of Yeremy, who boasts an extremely high level of positional intelligence, and Diario AS claim Premier League clubs have taken notice.

According to the report, Arsenal and Liverpool are interested, with Villarreal braced for an offer worth between 40-50million euros.

Yeremy’s release clause is a touch under 80million, but Villarreal would think seriously about an offer worth around 50million, given they could do with the salary space to sign new players this summer.

In reality, this is all hypothetical until an actual offer arrives, and in truth, neither Arsenal or Liverpool look particularly likely to offer up that sort of cash.

Liverpool have been clear they don’t plan to make any more significant signings, and if they do, it’s almost inevitable they will look to strengthen the midfield.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have already spent more than £100million this summer, and another £50million for a player who would likely be seen as a future investment, rather than a player to make a huge impact this season, seems unlikely.

Nonetheless, Villarreal are said to be expecting an offer heading into the new season.

The Yellows kick off their season this weekend, and they will do so on the back of a comfortable 4-2 win over Inter Milan which saw Alfonso Pedraza net twice, with goals also coming from Francis Coquelin and Nicolas Jackson.