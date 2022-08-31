Contrasting reports have emerged over Villarreal’s reported interest in Sergino Dest.

The Yellows have been tipped to sign Dest on loan this summer, with the American no longer having a place at Camp Nou.

It has been made clear Dest will not be counted on by Xavi Hernandez at Barca, and he looks likely to leave ahead of the transfer deadline on Thursday night.

Villarreal already have a right-back in Juan Foyth, who will not be heading to Barcelona, thanks to a large release clause and a fresh injury that has ruled the Argentine out for around eight weeks.

But they do need more depth on that side after allowing the likes of Serge Aurier, Mario Gaspar and Ruben Pena to leave this summer.

According to Sport, Villarreal won’t be signing Dest this summer, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is saying the Yellows do indeed have a loan proposal on the table.

Romano tweeted: “Excl: Sergiño Dest’s now considering a loan proposal from Villarreal, he’s open to discuss about it. Talks on with Barça — it’s up to the player.

“Manchester United manager ten Hag wants Dest, it’s a possibility but it can only happen if Wan-Bissaka will leave.”

It will be interesting to see if Villarreal do get this one over the line as they scramble to add depth ahead of Thursday night’s deadline.