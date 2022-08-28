Villarreal held to frustrating draw by resolute Getafe

Villarreal were held to a frustrating draw by Getafe on Sunday afternoon, failing to maintain their perfect record for the season.

The Yellows dominated from early in the game, but they found themselves up against an 11-man block when in possession.

During the first half, breaking down that block proved almost impossible.

There was a very good chance for Gerard Moreno, but his high strike was very well saved by David Soria, while Alfonso Pedraza saw a good long-range effort saved.

Getafe enjoyed the odd break, but were largely kept under control, and much of their focus did not shift from keeping a clean sheet.

The second half played out in similar fashion, although the Yellows did enjoy a little more space.

Still, clear-cut chances were few and far between, and the Yellows just couldn’t find a way through on a frustrating evening in the capital, finishing the clash with just three shots on target and 65% possession.

There was some hope of a late winner, but a penalty decision in favour of the Yellows after a foul from Mauro Arambarri was overruled.

Villarreal lose their 100% record as a result of the stalemate, but they remain unbeaten after three games.

Unai Emery’s men face Elche at home in their next outing, and that will be the first home game of the season, albeit it will be played at Ciutat de Valencia.