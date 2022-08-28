Getafe vs Villarreal - La Liga gamethread

Join the conversation as Villarreal take on Getafe in Madrid on Sunday evening.

The Yellow Submarine have enjoyed an excellent start to the season so far, maintaining a 100% record through the first four competitive fixtures.

Unai Emery’s men have beaten Valladolid and Atletico Madrid in the league, while also beating Hajduk Split in each of their Conference League qualifying legs.

Villarreal are looking strong contenders for a top four push - although, it is far too seen to really tell.

Crucially, it was these sorts of games, against so-called lesser opposition that Villarreal struggled to win last season, and it’s what ultimately cost them a top six spot.

It will be interesting to see if they can continue their excellent start by putting Getafe to the sort in Madrid today.

This is the third and final away game on the run of three away games to start the season for the Yellows, ahead of the first league home game at Cuitat de Valencia.

This week’s gamethread is a late going up, but the advantage is that we already have the line-up, and it is as follows.

Rulli, Pedraza, Albiol, Pau, Foyth, Capoue, Parejo, Lo Celso, Yeremy, Morales, Gerard.

Enjoy the game and join the conversation in the comments section below.