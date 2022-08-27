Villarreal are set for a fresh boost in their bid to keep hold of full-back Juan Foyth.

Foyth has been key since joining from Tottenham just over two years ago, playing a key role under Unai Emery.

The Argentine arrived as a centre-back but initially played in midfield before moving to right-back, where he has thrived.

This summer, there have been rumours aplenty surrounding his future due to reported interest from Barcelona.

The Blaugrana have found a way to spend significantly this summer as they look to improve their ranks.

And they have reportedly identified Foyth as an option to strengthen the right side of their defence following the departure of Dani Alves in the summer.

Villarreal certainly don’t want to lose Foyth, and especially not at this stage of the season, so it’s a good job they have a handy clause inserted into the player’s contract.

Foyth’s contract usually has a 42million euro release clause, which was already causing issues for Barcelona, with the Yellows not willing to take a cent less.

And in the final days of the window - specifically starting from 12am on Sunday - that release clause rises to 54.6million euros until the transfer window closes, as reported by Marca and others.

It’s looking more and more likely Barcelona will miss out on Foyth this summer, with the player also unwilling to force a move.