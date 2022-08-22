VUSA Pod #94: Jeremy from Into The Calderón joins me to review our win at the Wanda

Thanks to Jeremy for joining me—and yes, I did open a bottle of bubbly (in this case some sparkling Basque cider) to celebrate our win. We talk about tactics, players that impressed us, where Atleti needs attention, and of course all the talking points of the match. That Rulli save, OMG.

Villarreal have two wins from two for the first time in—when exactly? 2013-14, when we won against Almeria and Real Valladolid to open our season on our return to the Primera.

First victory against Atleti since March 2018 at our ground (the Enes Ünal doblete after coming on as a sub), first in Atleti’s ground since April 2017, a 1-0 win in the Vicente Calderón. So, our first win in the Wanda Metropolitano.

And Unai Emery coaches a team to a win against Diego Simeone for the first time. Sweet!

Endavant!!