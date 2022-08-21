Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal - La Liga gamethread

Villarreal are back in action against Atletico Madrid today, and you can join the discussion right here.

The Yellow Submarine have started their new season excellently, winning both of their competitive outings so far.

Unai Emery’s men saw off Valladolid with a 3-0 win on opening weekend in La Liga, and they have since followed that up with a win in Europe.

Villarreal won 4-2 at home against Hajduk Split in the first leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier.

With little rest, the Yellows will face their biggest test yet on Sunday when they take on Atletico Madrid at the Civitas Metropolitano in the second of three straight away games to kick off the La Liga campaign.

Atletico, and in particular returning frontman Alvaro Morata, looked sharp in their opening game, beating local rivals Getafe 3-0.

But Villarreal have done well against Atletico in recent years, and the two sides drew both meetings last year.

It will be interesting to see how Villarreal get on here as we look to get a real mark of just how good they are this season - even at this early point in the campaign.

The game kicks off at 7.30pm local time, and we invite you to get involved with the discussion in the comments section below before, during and after the clash in the Spanish capital.