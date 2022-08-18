Villarreal’s hand over the Juan Foyth situation just got a little stronger.

Foyth has become a cornerstone of the Yellows’ defence since moving into the right-back position.

Playing a key part in the Europe League-winning campaign and last season’s run to the Champions League semi-final, the Argentine has proved one of the club’s best signings of recent years.

But he is now said to be attracting interest from Barcelona as the Catalan giants continue to push the envelope amid financial issues.

Barca just keep finding ways to spend, despite their money problems, and they are said to be keen on Foyth.

Villarreal have been pretty clear in their stance that they won’t accept a cent less than Foyth’s 42million euro release clause.

The Yellows are well aware of Foyth’s importance, and they are desperate not to lose him, especially given the season has already started, and with less than two weeks remaining in the transfer window.

Crucially, as reported by Diario AS, Foyth’s stance protects what the position Villarreal have taken.

It’s claimed Foyth likes the option of joining Barcelona, but he has told Villarreal he is happy where he is, and he will not force a move this summer.

He is said to respect that the Yellows have told Barcelona they will have to pay the full release clause, and that puts Villarreal in a strong position.

Foyth is under contract until 2026 as things stand, and his price could put off cash-strapped Barca.

Meanwhile, Arsenal star Hector Bellerin is also being suggested as an option for Barca as they look to strengthen at right-back.

It’s worth noting that Villarreal are now in a much stronger position in relation to their La Liga salary cap following the sale of Pervis Estupinan.

Meanwhile, Paco Alcacer has been loaned out, with Boulaye Dia also expected to follow.