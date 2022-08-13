Valladolid vs Villarreal: La Liga Gamethread

Villarreal are finally back in action today as they face Valladolid away from home to kick off their La Liga campaign.

The Yellows enjoyed an unbeaten pre-season, but all that means very little, with competitive action where it really counts.

Fortunately, Sevilla have already lost, so any points here will put Villarreal on course for a top four finish - that I say in jest.

But in all seriousness, a win would be a good step in the right direction, and it should be the minimum expected against a newly promoted side - with no disrespect to Valladolid.

It should be a challenging outing, especially in the blistering heat engulfing Spain currently.

But drinks breaks should help, and it will be interesting to see how Unai Emery’s men get on as they begin a run of three away games, with La Liga agreeing to limit home games for the first half of the season due to the ongoing works at Estadio de la Ceramica.

Anyway, we are bringing back game threads this season, so please use this space to interact by commenting before, during and even after the game.

We love the debate over the Yellows, and the more views the better in what should be an exciting campaign.

Kick us off with your predictions for the game, and I’ll give you mine as something to go off.

I’m going for a 2-1 away win here. There’s a lack of clarity on who will be fit enough to start up top, so I’ll just go with Alfonso Pedraza to score one of the goals. The full-back can’t stop scoring!

Endavant Villarreal!