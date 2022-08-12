VUSA Pod #92: Nearly ready for the start of the season!

Robin, Julian and I take a break from our respective warm climates to talk Villarreal. We review the transfers out and who might still go, who might join, who we like, who we don’t....and how we think the season will go for us. We had a good deal of fun and just kept going without a break!

It was very considerate of Robin to ask if I had recovered from Moi’s departure; I believe so, but it is strange seeing him in the starting lineup for Osasuna today. Maybe he’ll get the first goal of the 2022-23 La Liga season? What do we think about selling Estupiñan—Yeremy—what about signing Cavani? All sorts of interesting things we talked about, including our thoughts on where we’ll finish this season.