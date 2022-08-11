Hey all, if I was a good, professional, well organized editor I would have given these lads a solid format to follow on these predictions and they would all be formatted the same.

Instead, I just sort of floated an idea in the group chat and aggregated the responses that came in to me, so if the inconsistency of format bothers you, blame me.

I hope you enjoy anyway! - Zach

Allen:

So predictions: 4th in league, copa: semis, conference league we go out in playoff round so can concentrate on the other two, I’d be OK with that!

Jamie:

La Liga prediction: 4th - I need to see a striker and a good holding midfielder brought in to fully convince myself, but as much a anything, this prediction comes because of Villarreal’s rivals. Sevilla were poor for the second half of last season.

Lopetegui is already under pressure, and they’ve lost their two best centre-backs. La Real and Betis could be dangerous, but I think both will want to give Europe a real go this season. Villarreal don’t really have that temptation, and they have a settled back line and a rather settled squad, albeit we could see some more departures from the fringes.

Fourth place will be the priority this season, and Emery knows he needs to put emphasis on La Liga, not only to keep his job long term but to prove himself, given the perception around him is that he can do it in Europe but not domestically.

Villarreal should be fourth place or very close to it, and they could well give the Copa a go, too, given they’ll want silverware in their anniversary season.

Rahul:

La Liga:

Villarreal to come 6th behind Sevilla, thanks to added games from a long UECL run, and the squad running out of steam by the end. Emery to step down at the end of the season.

Copa Del Rey:

Villarreal to reach quarters, but focus on the UECL means no squad depth to compete in the Copa.

Conference League:

Villarreal to win, Emery to focus on it entirely for the second half of the season, going in as one of the early favourites.

Raul:

La Liga: 4th

Copa del Rey: Champions

UECL: Semifinals

Robin:

La Liga Prediction: 6th

I would love to be optimistic but considering everything under Emery and our attitude to La Liga in general I feel outside top 4, probably 6th.

I feel Emery does not think we can hit La Liga as Atletico and Sevilla have in recent year. Challenging Barcelona and Madrid for 2nd or first place seems a big ask of Emery. Not having Europa League and Champions League may make a difference but I reckon Emery will prioritize other trophies over La Liga this year again.

UEFA Europa Conference League Prediction: Final

Emery has never won it so I would assume he will go all guns blazing for his own ego. We will probably win it. That would be great to add to the Trophy cabinet and hopefully a game in England I can go to. Teams in this year certainly look beatable and really see no reason we can’t. Would love to get top 4 in La Liga over this though.

Copa Del Ray Prediction: Quarterfinals

Always a fun tournament and I enjoy watching it. I am surprised we have haven’t won it in recent years. Considering our consistency of quarter-finals I would hope we’d get there and push on. However, we usually get to the stage where we are struggling top 4 for champions league and we do not prioritize this unfortunately.

Zach:

La Liga: Top 4. Oyarzabal doesn’t seem to be healthy for La Real yet and may not be until after the World Cup. Sevilla just lost their two outstanding CBs over the summer and I think folks will be surprised at how reliant Lopetegui’s odd system was on those two being great. Villarreal are deeper than last year and should have Gerard back fit and healthy for more than half the league games this season. 4th isn’t just doable, it should be expected.

Copa Del Rey: Semis. This will depend a lot on how we are doing in Europe and of course how the draw goes in this sudden death format knockout tournament, but we are one of the better and deeper teams in Spain and barring a very bad draw early we should go pretty deep.

UECL: Winners. There really aren’t many managers on earth who can manage a two legged tie in Europe better than Unai Emery, and this time he’ll have one of the most talented teams in the whole competition.

How do you think Villarreal will do this season?