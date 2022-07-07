Villarreal are ready to accept defeat over their club-record signing this summer.

Paco Alcacer has struggled since joining the Yellow Submarine on a big-money deal back in 2020.

Villarreal snapped up the Spaniard - who grew up in Torrent, near Valencia - on a club-record deal worth 23million euros after his hugely impressive spell with Borussia Dortmund.

Since joining, Alcacer has scored just 11 goals in 58 appearances across all competitions, struggling for fitness and form.

It has been clear for some time that Villarreal would lose money on the striker, and according to Diario AS, the club are now ready to call it quits.

It’s claimed both Villarreal and Alcacer are considering options this summer amid interest from ‘various’ clubs.

Both parties will assess the offers before coming to a decision this summer, and one of the clubs interested is Cadiz.

Alcacer has fallen from the top of the game rather quickly after previously playing for Dortmund and Barcelona.

It was hoped he could become Villarreal’s next superstar when he signed on that big-money deal two years ago.

But he has failed to live up to expectations, and the Yellows could do with saving on his wages.

A departure seems inevitable, and this one just has not worked out.