Villarreal are said to have come up short in a bid to sign Arsenal star Hector Bellerin.

The Yellow Submarine have been blessed with options at right-back over recent seasons, but they now find themselves in need of depth at the position.

Juan Foyth has been one of Villarreal’s stand-out players in the last two years and is likely to remain the starter in the position.

But Serge Aurier’s contract was allowed to expire, while Ruben Pena was released ahead of time after an injury-ridden spell at the club.

Villarreal still have Mario Gaspar for back-up, but the Spaniard has struggled in recent times.

As a result, the Yellows are said to have made an offer for Arsenal right-back Bellerin, but they have not been able to pull off a deal.

According to Estadio Deportivo, Villarreal were willing to pay his full salary demands, but Bellerin has rejected the proposal due to wanting a return to Real Betis.

The full-back spent last season on loan with Los Verdiblancos, but he is still awaiting a permanent offer.

Related Villarreal to celebrate centenary year in style amid success across the board

Arsenal are likely to sell given the defender only has one year remaining on his current contract, but Betis have not come calling yet, needing to balance their spending this summer.

Still, Bellerin waits, though Villarreal are not likely to, now expected to move on to other options.