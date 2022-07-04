As Villarreal detailed last week, next year is the centenary of the club.

Football in Villarreal started with C.D. Villarreal in 1923, and from that date, after various name changes, we have the Villarreal C.F. we all know and love.

Villarreal is preparing to make the year as unforgettable as possible. We have the remodelling of Estadio de la Cerámica ongoing, but there’s some unique trivia that is unique to Villarreal this coming season.

Villarreal is the only football club in the whole of Spain who will be taking part in all the professional leagues, which are Primera, Segunda and Primera Femenina, thanks to the promotion of Villarreal B and to Villarreal Femenina for keeping themselves in Primera.

While the A team will be playing for the 23rd time in Primera, Villarreal B will return to Segunda after 11 seasons.

This is, of course, great news for the youngsters who will have the chance to play at level closer to Primera, allowing the transition towards first team football be smoother than last season.

Beyond that, the B team will also host matches at Estadio de la Cerámica in an exciting opportunity for the players and fans.

Last but not least, the women’s team has avoided relegation and will play their second season at the top flight, showing how serious the club are about women’s football.

They even managed to have a player, young star Salma Paralluelo, selected for the Spain national team that will play the European Championships in England this July, but unfortunately, she later had to withdraw due to injury.

This season points to be a great season all in all for the club.