As reported by EPM, Unai Emery spoke with Moi Gómez last week to communicate to him that he is not part of his plans for the upcoming season

Gomez’s contract ends on 2025 and he’s earning 2.4 million euros each season, so this move would allow Villarreal to liberate some of their salary mass, which, in turn, would allow them to bring some players.

Villarreal also want to give Alex Baena more opportunities, with the 21-year-old winning the race ahead of Gomez this pre-season.

Gomez arrived at Villarreal aged 16 to play at the juvenil section of the club.

Only a year later, he was already playing with the C and B team, ending with his debut with the first team.

He was one of the players that gained promotion back to Primera in the 2012-13 season. The creative midfielder was loaned out in the 2015-16 season to Getafe, where he experienced the pain of relegation.

After that season, he was sold to Sporting Gijón. After a loan to Huesca during the 2018-19 season.

Villarreal, under Javi Calleja, brought him back on a reported fee of 1.3 million euros, signing until 2023, but he was renewed with a higher salary in 2020, extending his deal to 2025.

Gomez should find a top-flight club, with Almería, Celta, Mallorca and Osasuna all showing some interest on landing the versatile star.

But there have also been some rumours over foreign teams looking into a deal.

Wherever he ends up playing, his departure would surely allow the Groguets to reinforce the team for this next season amid a quiet summer so far.