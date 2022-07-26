Villarreal have already found a replacement for England-bound Mario Gaspar

Villarreal have already landed Mario Gaspar’s replacement.

Gaspar has been released this summer amid a downturn in form over the last two seasons.

It will be an emotional goodbye for the Spaniard, who spent his whole career with the Yellows, but the decision was the best one for player and club.

Juan Foyth is likely to remain the first choice right-back this summer, but with Sergie Aurier, Ruben Pena and Gaspar all allowed to leave the club this summer, a further right-back was always going to be needed.

According to Diario AS, one has already been found, and it is thanks, in part, to Gaspar deciding to join Watford on a free transfer.

That deal has not been confirmed yet, but it seems an inevitability, just like Watford right-back Kiko Femenia signing for the Yellows.

The 31-year-old was born in Alicante and started his career with Hercules, before moving on to Barcelona B and Real Madrid B.

He eventually rocked up at Alaves before making the move to Watford in 2017, making 144 league appearances since.

Following the Hornets’ relegation to the Championship, Femenia told them he wanted to return to Spain, and the Gaspar situation has allowed Villarreal to snap him up.

It’s believed the deal will be announced officially in the coming days.

Villarreal are expected to pay one million euros, while Gaspar will join Watford for free given he has been released from his contract at La Ceramica.