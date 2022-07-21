EPM are reporting that Villarreal are now considering the future destination of Javier Ontiveros.

Emery doesn’t see him as a valuable asset for the club, after the winger completed two loan spells last season, first with Osasuna and then with Fuenlabrada in Segunda.

Considering how high his salary is, the office is taking into consideration relegating him to the B team as a star reinforcement for the difficult upcoming season lying ahead for the yellow prospects.

Ontiveros arrived at La Ceramica from Málaga, after what can be described as hard-fought negotiations, with Villarreal paying an eight million euro transfer fee, as he was a big target of Javi Calleja’s.

After only one season with the Groguets, he started his loan spells with Huesca, and later last season with back-to-back loan exits.

As he has shown, he’s very technically sound and has displayed great glimpses of what kind of player he can become, but something is not clicking with the 24-year old, and he could now end up in the B team in Segunda.

Part of the reason, besides his poor form, is his salary, which Villarreal has had to cover half of during his loans. Right now, he earns too much for the average salary in Segunda, which puts the Yellows at a disadvantage tin any negotiations.

His contract expires in 2024, so the clock is ticking as far as getting something of value out of him.

Will Ontiveros agree to reinforce the B team, or will look for an opportunity outside the club? We should get an answer in the coming weeks