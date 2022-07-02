 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Villarreal tipped to bring back former goalkeeper in fairytale return

The Yellow Submarine need a goalkeeper

By JamieKemble
Juventus v SS Lazio - Serie A
Reina could be set for a return
Photo by Sportinfoto/vi/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Villarreal could be closing in on a fairytale return for former goalkeeper Pepe Reina.

The former goalkeeper is still with Lazio in Serie A, with a year remaining on his contract at the age of 39.

But he has racked up 44 league appearances during his time at Lazio, seeing plenty of football after a spell with AC Milan that was devoid of minutes.

Elsewhere, Villarreal are looking for a goalkeeper this summer, with Sergio Asenjo leaving at the end of his contract.

Ideally, the Yellow Submarine want a goalkeeper who will play back-up to Geronimo Rulli but also push the Argentine.

Reina fits that mould, able to add his experience, likely willing to play a supplementary role, while also being in a position where he feels he can still play regularly in the case Rulli continues his error-ridden form.

According to Sport, the Yellows could be working on a deal to re-sign Reina, who spent three years at the club early in his career.

14/04/04 Uefa Cup Quarter Final 2Nd Leg.Villarreal V Celtic.El Madrigal Stadium - Villarreal.Jose Reina Celebrates After Villarreal’S Second Goal Guarantees His Side A Place In The Semi-Finals.
Reina spent three years at the club
Photo by Roddy Scott/SNS Group via Getty Images

The former Spain international made his name in Castellon, racking up more than 100 La Liga appearances with Villarreal, becoming a popular figure with supporters.

He won two Intertoto Cups at the club before leaving for Liverpool in 2005.

He could now be set for a fairytale return, potentially retiring at Villarreal should be complete a move this summer.

