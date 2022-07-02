Villarreal could be closing in on a fairytale return for former goalkeeper Pepe Reina.

The former goalkeeper is still with Lazio in Serie A, with a year remaining on his contract at the age of 39.

But he has racked up 44 league appearances during his time at Lazio, seeing plenty of football after a spell with AC Milan that was devoid of minutes.

Elsewhere, Villarreal are looking for a goalkeeper this summer, with Sergio Asenjo leaving at the end of his contract.

Ideally, the Yellow Submarine want a goalkeeper who will play back-up to Geronimo Rulli but also push the Argentine.

Reina fits that mould, able to add his experience, likely willing to play a supplementary role, while also being in a position where he feels he can still play regularly in the case Rulli continues his error-ridden form.

According to Sport, the Yellows could be working on a deal to re-sign Reina, who spent three years at the club early in his career.

The former Spain international made his name in Castellon, racking up more than 100 La Liga appearances with Villarreal, becoming a popular figure with supporters.

He won two Intertoto Cups at the club before leaving for Liverpool in 2005.

He could now be set for a fairytale return, potentially retiring at Villarreal should be complete a move this summer.