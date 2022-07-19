Villarreal could still turn to former Manchester United star Edinson Cavani this summer.

The Yellow Submarine are not looking to sign a striker as things stand, but they aware that situation could change.

As per Diario AS, the Yellows would not be disappointed to lose club-record signing Paco Alcacer, who has disappointed since his arrival, even if they lose a significant amount of money.

The demand isn’t particularly great for Alcacer this summer, so his exit is far from a certainty, but if he does leave, Villarreal will turn to Cavani.

Cavani left United at the end of his contract this summer and is a free agent as things stand.

The Uruguayan wants to continue playing for at least one more season to make sure he goes into the Qatar World Cup this winter with wind in his sails.

And the report claims he would listen to an offer should that situation come to pass.

Cavani scored against Villarreal in the Europa League final the season before last.

At 35, it’s no surprise that he struggled with injury last season, but he did enjoy a good run of fitness in the season previous when he was given a good run of games.

Even with his age and likely relatively high salary demands, Cavani will be seen as a risk-free signing, with no transfer fee required and with any contract not likely to exceed one year.