Jose Luis Morales has spoken after making his unofficial Villarreal debut.

Morales made the move to Villarreal this summer, moving across the region following Levante’s relegation to Segunda.

The veteran has built up quite the reputation from his many years at Levante, but he reached a point in his career where he wants to challenge for trophies while he still can.

For that reason, he decided to link up with Villarreal, who are hoping to benefit from the wide man’s experience.

Earlier this week, Morales made his unofficial debut, wearing the yellow shirt for the first time as Villarreal drew with Sporting CP in a pre-season friendly.

Alfonso Pedraza was on target for the Yellow Submarine, but Morales featured in a good-looking front line, with Alex Baena standing out.

Morales said of his debut: “Very good. I felt very at ease and comfortable, trying to do the things the coach asks for, working and getting minutes on my legs”.

The veteran also spoke about his positioning in the game after taking up position on the right.

He added: “The coach already told me that he was going to start on the right wing because that way Moi, who feels more comfortable on the left, could go inside, and I could throw breaks from the right.

“Then he has changed me to do what Moi was doing”.