On Monday, the rumour that has been plaguing Villarreal Femenino for the last couple of days has become a reality.

Salma Paralluelo has left the yellows to sign for FC Barcelona. With this, Villarreal has lost a huge prospect in which they had so much invested.

She arrived from Zaragoza CFF in the summer of 2019, and with a condition, to continue competing at the athletics events, due to also being runner.

At that moment, the club was playing at Segunda, in the old format where you had geographical groups and a final play-off with every winner.

She has been part of the Villarreal that managed to get promoted to the new Segunda (christened Reto Iberdrola), and was part of that magical team that got the promotion to Primera for the first time ever.

Sadly, she didn’t had the chance to play a part on the final matches as she suffered a torn ACL that has made her lost almost this season. In total, since 2019, Salma played 37 matches, scoring 23 goals in 2873 minutes.

She managed to play eight matches with Villarreal in Primera, also getting her first goals in the top flight, one of them against her new club which can only be described as golazo.

⚽Kadınlar Ligi'ndeki Barcelona-Villarreal maçında konuk ekibin Salma Paralluelo ile bulduğu gol! pic.twitter.com/9hJfIL5Mh8 — Fanatik (@fanatikcomtr) April 2, 2022

Such is her prospect that she managed to get called up for the Euros, currently being played in England, with the national team, but an injury put a hold on her international debut.

This signing also means that she will retire from the events of track and field, where she managed to get some good results, including having two Spanish records on 400 meters indoor and 400 meters hurdles.

She was such an interesting prospect at 400 meters that her coaches were talking about her dedicating full-time to athletics should she be in an Olympic final.

It’s a great loss for a Villarreal as they build a team to continue in the top flight for another season. Good luck, Salma, and thanks for your time with the Yellow Submarine.