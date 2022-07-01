Villarreal have decided to let Serge Aurier leave the club at the end of his contract.

The former Tottenham star is now a free agent after joining the club only last summer on a one-year deal.

Villarreal did hold an option in the right-back’s contract to extend his stay for a further two years, but they have decided not to activate it.

Aurier made 18 La Liga appearances and a further five in the Champions League, but he largely played back-up for former Tottenham teammate Juan Foyth.

The Ivory Coast international becomes the second right-back to be released this summer, with Ruben Pena agreeing to terminate his contract earlier this summer.

In Aurier’s case, his contract was up anyway, but the Yellow Submarine have decided not to renew his deal.

Villarreal are now left with Foyth and Mario Gaspar as their main options at right-back, but they could move to furhter strengthen this summer.

Though, it is not one of the club’s priorities in this window, with a new goalkeeper, left-sided centre-back and possibly a striker being eyed.

The club, and indeed Villarreal USA, with Aurier the best for the future and thank him for his efforts in the season just gone.