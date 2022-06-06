Villarreal B are now just one step away from the Segunda Division.

The Yellow Submarine’s top cantera team could be playing just one division below the senior team next season.

That’s following a superb comeback in the playoff semi-finals, with Villarreal B going behind against Logrones.

But they came back to win 3-1 thanks to goals form Alberto del Moral Saelices, Adrian de la Fuente and Nikita Iosifov.

The B side will now face Gimnastic de Tarragona in the playoff final on Saturday, June 11, with kick-off at 9pm Spanish time.

The Segunda Division awaits the winner, and if Villarreal can manage it, it would represent a huge achievement for the Cantera.

The Segunda is the highest division the B side can possible reach, always having to be below the senior side, and it would be a very promising sign of what’s to come in terms of youth talent.

Though, that is the case either way, with Villarreal B already showing their might by getting into a position where they are only 90 minutes away.

It is notoriously difficult to reach the Segunda Division for teams coming from the third tier, but the junior Yellows might just manage it.