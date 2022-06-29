VUSA Pod #91: Robin and Julian join Allen

I jokingly referred to this as our “Grumpy Europeans” podcast....I’m joined by Robin from England and Julian from Norway on this one. We have a fun time asking questions like “was this really a good season, or are we disappointed in Emery?”, “Do we really need to sign Gio Lo Celso?”, “where should we reinforce the squad, compared to where we seem to be trying to reinforce it”?, that sort of thing.

I suppose it’s a measure of Villarreal’s success over the past two years that we could be complaining, right? “Sure, you won the Europa League last year, but what have you done for me lately?” Well, sort of, but Villarreal’s ability to play down to the level of bottom clubs in the league continues to be our bugaboo. Losing to Levante and Alaves, and Osasuna twice.....sheesh.

We are excited about Morales arriving, and we do get in nice words about our favorite players as well. Will Pau Torres stay or go? What about Arnaut Danjuma? Anyone else?

Enjoy.

And yes, the numbering on the link below is wrong. It’s pod #91. Promise. Endavant!!