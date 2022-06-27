West Ham target Villarreal’s Danjuma

West Ham United have Identified Arnaut Danjuma as their number one summer target.

Numerous reports have been developing that the Hammers are preparing to launch a bid for the Dutch international.

Villarreal signed Arnaut Danjuma from AFC Bournemouth for £21.3 Million just last August. The Yellow Submarine have the tricky Attacker under contract until 2026 after signing a 5-year-deal.

David Moyes is desperate to strengthen his attacking options for next season and add another goal threat alongside Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen.

It’s believed that West Ham have made contact with Villarreal however, according to Spanish outlet Relevo, there is no agreement between the two clubs yet.

It is suggested that West Ham are offering €36m plus add-ons that would take the fee to €45m if all the add-ons were triggered, while the winger’s release clause in his contract is €54m.

Manchester United are also monitoring the situation. Whilst Liverpool were reportedly interested before signing Darwin Nunez for £85m from Benfica.

The Reds scouts were present during Villarreal’s match with Manchester United at Old Trafford back in September and were said to be watching the former Bournemouth man according to the Daily Mirror.

Aarnut Danjuma has turned a lot of heads after his fantastic exploits last season.

The Dutch forward bagged 16 goals In just 34 appearances 10 of which came in La Liga.

He also massively impressed in the Champions League scoring 6 goals in 11 appearances.

Villarreal may be keen to sell to help ease their financial situation and with West Ham looking to buy, there is an expectation that the two clubs could find an agreement to see the Dutchman move to the London Stadium.