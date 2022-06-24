Villarreal have confirmed the signing of Levante star Jose Luis Morales.

The Yellow Submarine’s summer transfer window is now officially underway, and it starts with another savvy, cross-Valencia region deal, something the club have made the most of in recent years.

The latest concerns Levante, with Villarreal snapping up long-serving winger Morales, who has long been tipped for bigger and better things.

Up to this point, the veteran, who will soon turn 34, has remained loyal to Levante, through thick and thin, but he has decided not to follow Las Granotas down to Segunda for a second time.

Instead, he has joined the Yellows to test his abilities towards the top of La Liga, and also in Europe in the form of the Europa Conference League.

He joins a year before the expiry of his Levante contract, with Villarreal completing the deal on the cheap.

El Comandante, as he is affectionately known, joins on a two-year deal, and he has already passed his medical.

Morales may be getting on, but he played in 35 of Levante’s 38 La Liga games last season, staying fit for almost the entire campaign and never missing more than two consecutive games.

He scored 13 goals last season and will now work under Unai Emery for the coming campaign.