Villarreal could face an issue in their bid to sign Giovani Lo Celso this summer.

The Tottenham star impressed during a loan spell with the Yellows this season, playing a key role in the club’s run to reach the Champions League semi-finals.

Lo Celso is still under a long-term deal at Spurs, tied down until 2025, but it seems he is not wanted back in north London having failed to impress consistently.

The Argentine has been injury prone over past years, and it seems there may be an opportunity for Villarreal to sign him permanently.

That’s particularly the case if Spurs come back for Villarreal star Pau Torres this summer, with the centre-back receiving a bid from Antonio Conte’s men last summer.

But it may not be quite so straightforward, with Diario AS now reporting that Atletico Madrid are eyeing a possible move.

Atleti are said to be keen to improve their midfield this summer, and Diego Simeone is understood to be a fan of fellow Argentine Lo Celso’s.

Atleti are also said to be tracking Valencia’s Carlos Soler, but their interest in Lo Celso will be the big concern for Villarreal.

The Yellows better get a move on in their bid to wrap up a deal, but they may well look to move some players out of the squad first.

Transfermarkt value Lo Celso at a touch under £20million, but Villarreal will try to reduce that figure given the loan fee they played last season and given the fact Spurs don’t appear to want him back.